NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.03.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,135 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 895,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 640,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,816,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

