Wall Street Zen Upgrades Titan Acquisition (NASDAQ:TACHU) to Hold

Titan Acquisition (NASDAQ:TACHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Titan Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

TACHU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Titan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Titan Acquisition alerts:

About Titan Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on January 11, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.