Insider Buying: Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Buys £19,998.36 in Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett bought 37,034 shares of Calnex Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.36 ($27,227.17).

CLX stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £45.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,128.33 and a beta of 1.86. Calnex Solutions plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39.25 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.99).

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 0.38 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Calnex Solutions had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calnex Solutions plc will post 0.3596909 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.57) target price on shares of Calnex Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

