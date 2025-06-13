Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,828.75 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,828.75 ($2,489.79).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RR stock opened at GBX 893.40 ($12.16) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 782.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 690.56. The company has a market cap of £76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.25) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.43).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

