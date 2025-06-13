Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £149.50 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($203.54).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW opened at GBX 122.55 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

