Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases 90 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($14.92) per share, with a total value of £986.40 ($1,342.95).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 92 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £991.76 ($1,350.25).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7%

LON FCIT opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 900.75 ($12.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,202.67 ($16.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,055.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.99. The company has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

F&C Investment Trust ( LON:FCIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

