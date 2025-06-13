Insider Selling: Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells £202,916.25 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Hewins sold 132,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.08), for a total value of £202,916.25 ($276,264.47).

Elementis Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.01.

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.