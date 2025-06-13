Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.99. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

