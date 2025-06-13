Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.76. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

