YSX Tech Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 16th (NASDAQ:YSXT)

YSX Tech’s (NASDAQ:YSXT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 16th. YSX Tech had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
YSX Tech Trading Up 5.9%
YSXT stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. YSX Tech has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95.
YSX Tech Company Profile
