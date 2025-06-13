YSX Tech Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 16th (NASDAQ:YSXT)

YSX Tech’s (NASDAQ:YSXT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 16th. YSX Tech had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

YSX Tech Trading Up 5.9%

YSXT stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. YSX Tech has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Get YSX Tech alerts:

YSX Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

YSX Tech. Co Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive business solutions to enterprise customers, mainly insurance companies and brokerages in China. Its service includes electronic engineering, PCB fabrication, SMT and PCB assembly, components sourcing, prototyping, box build, turn-key solution and other value-added services for a broad range of companies with regard to telecommunication, consumptive electronics, industrial test and control, medical equipment, power supply, security, vehicle and more.

Receive News & Ratings for YSX Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YSX Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.