Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $277.64 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $277,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $310.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.20.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.