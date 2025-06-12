Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 371,451 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.91 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

