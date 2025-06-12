Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

