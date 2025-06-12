FMB Wealth Management Has $585,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FMB Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $56,600,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $326.43 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $169.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.