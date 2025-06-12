First United Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $593.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

