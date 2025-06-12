May Barnhard Investments LLC Sells 717 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

May Barnhard Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $593.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average is $583.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

