FMB Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FMB Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.45. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

