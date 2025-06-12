GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 667 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $326.43 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

