Fifth Third Bancorp Has $118.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $118,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.