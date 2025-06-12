Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $63.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $604.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.90 and a 200-day moving average of $583.21. The company has a market cap of $593.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.