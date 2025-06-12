Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $168,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a market cap of $493.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.