Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

