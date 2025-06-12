Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,238 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

