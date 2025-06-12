Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

