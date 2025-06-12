Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

PFE opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

