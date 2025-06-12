Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 29,326.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233,145 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.14.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $319.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.23 and its 200 day moving average is $336.42. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

