GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

