Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $360.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

