Members Wealth LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

