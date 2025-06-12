Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – June 11th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Samsara are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply components for battery-powered automobiles. Investing in these stocks lets shareholders participate in the growth of the electric vehicle industry, from carmakers and battery producers to charging-network operators. As the transition to cleaner transportation accelerates, electric vehicle stocks often attract attention for their growth potential and exposure to evolving technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, reaching $330.63. 76,249,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,343,326. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $333.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 83,419,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

IOT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 4,176,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,824. Samsara has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

