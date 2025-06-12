apricus wealth LLC Buys 380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $191.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

