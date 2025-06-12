Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $412.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.33.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

