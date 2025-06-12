Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $412.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.33.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
