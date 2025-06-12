Fortitude Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

