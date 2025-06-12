Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $107.86 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $107,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSM opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.