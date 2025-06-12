FMB Wealth Management Has $234,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FMB Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $350,707,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

