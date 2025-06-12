apricus wealth LLC Purchases 310 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.