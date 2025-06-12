May Barnhard Investments LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

