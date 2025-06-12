Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 9,199 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RTX were worth $69,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $141.77 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

