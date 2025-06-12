Zhang Financial LLC Has $14.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

