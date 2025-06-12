Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $519.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $994.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

