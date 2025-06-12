Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $994.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

