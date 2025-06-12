Echo45 Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $519.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $994.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.