Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

