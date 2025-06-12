apricus wealth LLC Buys 20,406 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

