West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $360.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $358.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

