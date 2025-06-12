Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 13,289 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

