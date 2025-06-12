Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

