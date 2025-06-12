Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.45. The company has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

