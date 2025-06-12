Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 143,812 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,812 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.3% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 135,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

