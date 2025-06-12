Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

